PULSE Integration welcomes Judy Lemmond, Procurement Coordinator.

Judy joins the PULSE Integration team with history in project management, office management, and contract administration. She has held integral positions to include: Project Manager for the Commonwealth Health Market, Project Manager for Kelly Green & Associates and Project Manager for Ei Solutionworks LLC. She most recently held the position of Office Manager for Back Mountain Chamber in Dallas, PA.

Judy holds a Bachelor’s in Professional Studies and an Associates in Telecommunications technology and Engineering. Her extensive experience in Project and Contract Management will greatly aid PULSE Integration in their customer renovation and implementation projects and ensure each client receives personalized service to their solution. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Judy as an integral asset to the team.

About PULSE Integration

PULSE is a full system integrator working diligently to provide a customized solution for every client. Combining design expertise, seamless integration with intentional transparency to provide clients with scalable engineered solutions. Cultivating over 45 years of material handling experience, to specifically help companies leverage the right mix of technology (digital and physical) in their facilities. The team ingrains Industry 4.0 Thinking into the design philosophy at every level to deliver truly agnostic solutions that adapt to continuous evolving customer requirements.