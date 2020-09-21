Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Free eBook - fulfillling expectations in new normal
September 21, 2020
WMS technology innovator, SnapFulfil, has produced a free and insightful eBook on how to harness the power of advanced, cloud-based software and functionality in the new world order.

The report looks at the five key challenges for warehouses to tackle and how to manage change; reviews how the effective use of data can help maintain the flow of goods and manage the staff to do it, plus outlines the 'triple A' approach to fulfillment centred around the three key components of agility, adaptability and alignment.

There are also case studies illustrating how a progressive 3PL start up relied on WMS to quickly grow its customer base from zero to 25,000 orders per month during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, along with the ambitious retailer that doubled its active SKUs and started competing with market leaders after switching to a cloud-based WMS solution.

What started at the beginning of 2020 – the onset of a global pandemic –is now a new way of life for all businesses. Challenges around social distancing and staff management logistics, coupled with the meteoric rise of direct to consumer (DTC) selling, have created a volatile and unfamiliar new landscape for manufacturers and retailers to navigate.

This whitepaper brings to life the shift from wholesale to individual order dispatch and how SnapFulfil WMS enables companies to adapt and thrive in rapidly evolving markets – even in a remote implementation and onboarding scenario. Get your free copy at:

