Clean truck partnership targets last-mile transportation

Two California groups have formed a partnership to spur investment in clean truck infrastructure across Southern California, investing $10 million in a fund-matching program that addresses last-mile delivery trends.

The Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC) and the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) said they will help fund investments in zero-emission transportation projects across the region. The effort comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has increased truck deliveries because more people are shopping from home, accelerating an already growing trend.

The partnership is one of the first phases of a $60 million investment the MSRC will be making to replace diesel trucks with clean-fuel or zero-emission alternatives, the groups said. Innovations in clean truck technology have increased options for shippers, retailers, and transportation providers as they deal with growing last-mile demands, they also said.

MSRC and SCAG said they will announce details on how to apply for the funding later this year.

“As consumers increasingly move toward electric and other clean technology vehicles, we must prepare our transportation system for zero-emission options,” SCAG Executive Director Kome Ajise said in a statement Thursday. “Clean trucks are here and this program will help increase their presence and viability on Southern California roads.”