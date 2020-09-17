Southeastern Freight Lines Launches Final Mile Service System-Wide

LEXINGTON, S.C. (Sept. 17, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced its Final Mile service is now available across all 89 service centers via a fleet of more than 350 trucks.

Southeastern’s Final Mile trucks are the smallest in its fleet, offering residential deliveries as well as deliveries to freestanding retail stores, locations where a dock is not available and strip malls with limited access, among others.

“As we continue to enhance the ‘Quality Without Question’ service our customers have come to expect, we have strategically built our final mile service over time. We started with a small number of trucks in select markets to test both efficiencies and market demand,” said Rob Smith, vice president of service center operations at Southeastern Freight Lines. “With more than 350 trucks now in our fleet, our company is better equipped to efficiently make final mile deliveries across our footprint. Coupled with an increase in demand, we are seeing a 70% increase in daily residential deliveries since last June. We expect that growth to continue.”

Southeastern’s commitment to Quality Without Question service translates to its Final Mile offering, providing 99.3% on-time service to date. All drivers go through the same comprehensive training and are equipped with branded uniforms and trucks, whether driving a large tractor-trailer or a Final Mile truck.

Southeastern has been a leader in innovation across the fleet industry since its first onboard technology launched more than 27 years ago by consistently upgrading its technology to meet market demands. Its software provides accurate and timely identification of Final Mile deliveries, helps educate the Final Mile customer in what to expect from their delivery and allows customers to handle their appointment and delivery requirements at their convenience online. Features include:

• Real-time tracking with 100% visibility

• Automatic delivery status updates

• APIs allow shippers to integrate their e-commerce shopping carts to the Southeastern system (rate quotes, pickup requests, tracking, etc.)

• Ability to use emails and phone numbers of residential customers to send links for self-appointments. This allows the customer to request a contact before arrival and grant Southeastern permission to deliver without being present.

• Driver mobile allows the driver to take a picture to confirm delivery when the customer is not present

For more information, visit the services page on www.sefl.com.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 450 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

