SOCAR Terminal Goes Live with Navis N4

Oakland, CA — September 16, 2020 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that SOCAR Terminal has upgraded to Navis N4 3.7, the latest version at the time the project has begun, to digitize and modernize its operations. The terminal upgraded its TOS to stay competitive in the industry and remain a leading terminal in the region with enhanced offerings through N4.

As the largest container terminal in the Aegean region, SOCAR Terminal handles both container and project cargo at its location, and is equipped to operate at 1.5 million TEU annually. As part of its greater digital transformation plans to optimize operations at the terminal, SOCAR Terminal opted to upgrade its TOS to N4 to aid in its goals of becoming the most state-of-the-art terminal with the highest productivity in the region. The terminal will also be using the upgraded TOS to improve performance and to optimize operating costs.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the N4 upgrade was successfully completed semi-remotely at SOCAR Terminal as a result of the hard work and dedication of both the Navis and SOCAR Terminal teams,” said Arcan Fayatorbay, COO of SOCAR Terminal. “We are glad that Navis was able to help facilitate our upgrade, even in these uncertain times, so we could offer existing and potential customers the most innovative technology and service at our terminal.”

“At Navis, we realize the flow of trade is more important than ever and know it’s critical to our customers that their business is able to continue and flourish especially during these times,” said Jacques Marchetti, General Manager, EMEA, at Navis. “By providing top-of-the-line technology through our TOS, we are able to help our customers increase efficiency and keep them on track to meet their business goals with no disruptions. We look forward to continuing to be a partner to SOCAR Terminal and working with them on their automation needs to reach their business and productivity goals.”

