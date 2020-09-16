What is Open Source Software?

Open source software is the public code anyone can see and change. Software developers can use “source code” to alter how the application works. If someone has access to the source code of a program, they can change how the software functions overall.

Open source software is for anyone to use, change, or share. It can encourage collaboration and learning within the software industry. Open source code is not typically very specific, allowing people to use it for a broad range of projects without needing to spend unnecessary time writing code that has already been written.

Many developers use open source software solutions because it enables them to build applications quicker by leveraging source code already written. Open source software is has a community of people that use and change the code in different ways – for those wanting to learn more, being a part of this community is a great way to watch other ways of thinking and building applications.

From a business's standpoint, using open source software means that others can go in and tweak the software, allowing for better security and performance.