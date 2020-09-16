CRM with Microsoft Dynamics 365

CRM, or Customer Relationship Management, is important for any business. CRM systems like Microsoft Dynamics 365 are a way for company leaders to better analyze, track, and manage customer information and trends to give a higher quality experience for the end-user. Being able to use a CRM system allows for more sales opportunities, sharpened analytics on the behaviors of prospects, and improved customer service as a whole.

Utilizing a quality Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System allows employees to be more efficient in their jobs and can provide higher quality services to customers directly when needed. With trends and large amounts of data for employees to fall back on, they can feel much more confident when selling new products to customers as well.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 provides a slew of applications for CRM that are all easily integrated. Sales, customer service, market insights, customer service insights, marketing, field service, and sales insights are all applications provided under the Dynamics 365 umbrella.

Here are some of the most important applications within Microsoft Dynamics 365:

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales: When your business is wanting to utilize AI alongside your sales while increasing profitability, this application is a must-have. Not only can it help you streamline your sales process, but it can also allow you to easily scale the services and products you provide.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Insights: Not only is it important to have sales, but it is also important to understand what is driving them. Sales Insights uses AI to analyze sales performance and customer engagement to provide amazingly accurate sales predictions, highlight the leads most likely to convert, and understand what makes your customers come back for more.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service: In an age of high-speed technology, waiting on a response to customer feedback feels like we’re back in the Ice Age. Give your customers customized interactions without the price tag of hiring 24/7 staff while also empowering your employees to resolve the harder issues in your business with 365 Customer Service.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing: When your brand is seamless across your entire company, customers are more likely to trust your products and services. With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing, you’ll know exactly how your marketing is performing and what message you need to deliver to convert leads.