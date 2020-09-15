JLT Mobile Computers launches 10-inch rugged Android VMT to future proof warehouse productivity

JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces an addition to its rugged vehicle-mount portfolio to help customers in logistics, warehousing and other demanding industries boost productivity. The new JLT VM3010A computer is an Android 9.0-based rugged vehicle-mount terminal (VMT) that packs the high computing performance of a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 Octa-core 2.2GHz RISC processor into a 10-inch form factor. This combination makes for a powerful yet compact rugged unit that fits seamlessly into the tightest vehicle cabins to increase and future-proof warehouse productivity.

“With Windows Mobile going end of life this year, the demand for Android in the rugged industrial space is growing rapidly as customers are looking for a future-proof solution to sustain their operational efficiency,” notes Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers Group. “The new JLT VM3010A addresses both these needs from a design as well as a service perspective. That’s because the new VMT not only ticks all the boxes on the specification sheet; it also comes with the complete peace of mind guarantee of JLT’s no-questions-asked service agreement and commitment to keep devices up and running long after deployment.”

Thanks to its familiar capacitive multi-touch Android user interface, the new JLT VM3010A computer is easy and intuitive to use, which helps to minimize input errors and increase workforce productivity. The powerful Snapdragon chipset provides a further efficiency boost by speeding up operation. Add to that the tough magnesium alloy housing, IP65 sealing, wide range of power input and power isolation, rich set of I/O ports, versatile wireless connectivity options, and quick release docking station, which allows the device to be removed with a single click, and it becomes clear that the JLT VM3010A vehicle-mount computer is an optimal choice for any application where industrial-grade computing performance, enterprise mobility and ruggedness are key.

Designed for the most demanding environments, the JLT VM3010A rugged computers are also supported by JLT’s comprehensive and no-questions-asked service commitment that guarantees maximum uptime for years after deployment. Called JLT:Care, this unique service agreement is devoid of the usual limitations and exclusions, giving customers complete peace of mind that JLT will keep their devices up and running.

To learn more about the new 10-inch JLT VM3010A rugged Android VMT and the company’s other computer products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com.

Reader enquiries

JLT Mobile Computers Group

Per Holmberg, CEO

Tel.: +46 470 53 00 53

per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com

JLT Mobile Computers USA

Eric Miller, CEO

Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215

eric.miller@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com

Press contact

PRismaPR

Monika Cunnington

Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148

monika@prismapr.com

www.prismapr.com

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.