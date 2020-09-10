Lineage Logistics expands warehouse capacity in UK

Cold storage supply chain and logistics firm Lineage Logistics is expanding its warehouse capacity in the United Kingdom with an automated cold storage project at its existing facility in Peterborough, a city roughly 70 miles from Central London, the company said Wednesday.

Company officials said the firm has broken ground on a 92,000-pallet-position, fully automated expansion in Peterborough to create a Southeastern “superhub,” which will serve both retail and foodservice customers. The automated facility complements the firm’s existing 26,000 conventional pallet positions at the property, allowing flexibility to provide customized solutions for customers, officials also said.

The investment will bring Lineage’s total automated warehouse count in the UK to six, with a total of 330,000 automated pallet positions.

Officials said the Peterborough project is in response to growing customer demand for both online and conventional grocery sales, a trend that has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lineage has also entered the final phase of an expansion project in suburban Manchester, England, adding 22,000 pallet positions to its facility in Heywood, which will be fully operational in March of next year.

Combined, the expansion projects will create about 220 jobs, the company said.