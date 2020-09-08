How Can PostgreSQL, The Most Advanced Open Source Relational Database, Benefit Your Company?

PostgreSQL— a powerful, open-source object-relational database system — uses and extends the SQL language combined with many features that safely store and scale the most complicated data workloads. PostgreSQL runs on all major operating systems and has powerful add-ons such as the popular PostGIS geospatial database extender.

PostgreSQL is considered by industry experts and developers as the best database in the world—a bold statement backed by thirty years of use and a history of success by companies worldwide. This open-source relational database offers business benefits, such as cost savings, scalability, enterprise security, and automation.

Free and open-source relational database

PostgreSQL, also known as Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance. PostgreSQL has its own license that is largely based on the BSD license. This allows for even greater freedom of use and distribution.

The license applies to the main project code, major contribution extensions, client libraries, connection managers, and most of the associated tools.

Considering the speed that new technologies emerge, maintaining dynamic data systems is crucial in today’s digital environment. PostgreSQL is versatile and expandable, so it can support various use cases with a powerful extension ecosystem, covering different things from time-series data types to geospatial analytics.

Easier and Faster Development

With the advanced and numerous features that come with PostgreSQL, developers can quickly and easily build applications, and administrators can protect data integrity and build fault-tolerant environments. PostgreSQL helps you manage your data no matter how big or small the dataset. For example, you can define your own data types, build out custom functions, and even write code from different programming languages without recompiling your database.

One size fits all database solution

Companies looking for cost-effective and efficient ways to improve their database management systems frequently choose PostgreSQL. As an open-source database solution, PostgreSQL is completely free from licensing restrictions, vendor lock-in potential, or the risk of over-deployment. Expert developers and commercial enterprises who understand the limitations of traditional database systems heavily support PostgreSQL.

Extend PostgreSQL for multiple uses

PostgreSQL has a vibrant community of developers that write ancillary software. This includes plugging in any language and using it to extend PostgreSQL in any way that seems helpful. It allows developers to create their own functions, data types, operators, aggregates, window functions, and other database-related functions.

PostgreSQL also provides some hook functions that allow developers to extend the database without having to go to programming extremes. The ability to assimilate any feature of any other language is unique to PostgreSQL.

Developers can follow the standards, keep up with changes, and update PostgreSQL while it’s life — all of these tasks can be performed for free.

Performance and scalability for large databases

PostgreSQL supports large database systems where data authentication and read/write speeds are critical. PostgreSQL enables performance optimizations typically found in proprietary database technology, such as geospatial support and unrestricted concurrency. This makes PostgreSQL extremely efficient when running deep, extensive data analysis across multiple data types.

Broad language support

Due to its compatibility and support of multiple programming languages, PostgreSQL is considered one of the most flexible databases. Popular coding languages such as Python, JavaScript, C/C++, Ruby, and others offer mature support for PostgreSQL, allowing developers to perform database tasks in any language without generating system conflicts.

Business Continuity

In the event of a disaster, a business must maintain continuous operations. Enterprises need a sustainable solution to ensure that production databases remain available at all times. PostgreSQL offers high availability of services through either asynchronous or synchronous replication methods across multiple servers.

The benefits of open source developers collaborating and working together to create scalable and sustainable solutions for your enterprise can help your business grow and adapt to new technologies, while supported by the skilled and knowledgeable database developers. Another major economic benefit is the no-cost use of PostgreSQL which includes its own license, allowing companies to save money on database license fees.

Charter Global Client Spotlight: Successful conversion from a licensed database to an open-source database.

A Charter Global client converted its Oracle database to open source, license-free PostgreSQL.The client experienced several benefits from the conversion and significantly reduced its license costs by one million dollars.