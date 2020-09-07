Technical Textiles Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Business Opportunities to 2026

The global technical textiles market size is projected to reach USD 195.36 Billion by 2026 attributed to the increasing number of applications including construction and civil engineering, household furnishings, and others. Technical textiles are materials that focus more on performance rather than appearance and are currently in demand from multiple industries.

What are the Report Highlights?

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also discusses the details of the market segmentation based on factors such as product type, product form, fiber type, and region. It also provides insights into the market, major industry developments, and current technical textiles market trends.

Besides this, the report throws light on the competitive landscape of the market, the list of players operating in it and the major strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. The report is available for sale on the company website.

According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Technical Textiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Agrotech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Geotech, Hometech, Indutech, Medtech, Mobiltech, Packtech, Protech, Sporttech and Oekotech), By Fiber Type (Natural Fiber and Synthetic Fiber), By Product Form (Fabric, Fiber, and Yarn) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value was USD 159.29 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period set from 2010 to 2026.

List of Key Players of this Market include:

Freudenberg Group

DELCOTEX DELIUS TECHTEX GMBH & CO. KG

TenCate Fabrics

Arrow Technical Textiles Private Limited

SKAPS Industries

SRF Limited

International Fibres Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Strata Geosystems

Terram (Berry Global)

Johns Manville

PPSS Group

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Asahi Kasei company

HUESKER Group

Milliken & Company

Other Vendors

Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific will Dominate Market with Presence of Major Manufacturing Nations

Geographically Asia Pacific held the largest technical textiles market share with countries such as Japan, China and Japan emerging as the key markets. This is further attributed to the abundant availability of raw materials in the region and the favorable growth of textile end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, construction, clothing, and others.

In addition to that, India is the fastest-growing market owing to increasing investment by the national government to support the textile business. However, North America witness significant growth and earned a revenue of $44.18 billion in 2018. Growth in this region is attributed to the well-established industrial sector and the presence of the largest import-export textile nation, namely, the U.S.