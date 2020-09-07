Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Mobilize Oracle Supply Chain. Jump start your Industry 4.0 journey.

September 7, 2020
No Comments

Warehousing is quite a labor-intensive process. Increasing labor productivity by enabling smart data capture via mobile devices is the easiest way to improve warehouse operational efficiency and control inventory. To do this, you need an enterprise mobility solution tailor-made for the warehousing industry.

Using Propel Apps’ mobile inventory management solution for Oracle ERP, warehouse personnel can capture data using Barcode scanners, automate inventory management and sync data to the main Oracle ERP system. The up-to-date inventory data is immediately available to both desktop and mobile users and helps in faster decision-making.

https://propelapps.com/mobile-oracle-supply-chain/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Software & Systems Supply Chain Management
KEYWORDS Propel Apps
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing