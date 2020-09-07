Mobilize Oracle Supply Chain. Jump start your Industry 4.0 journey.

Warehousing is quite a labor-intensive process. Increasing labor productivity by enabling smart data capture via mobile devices is the easiest way to improve warehouse operational efficiency and control inventory. To do this, you need an enterprise mobility solution tailor-made for the warehousing industry.

Using Propel Apps’ mobile inventory management solution for Oracle ERP, warehouse personnel can capture data using Barcode scanners, automate inventory management and sync data to the main Oracle ERP system. The up-to-date inventory data is immediately available to both desktop and mobile users and helps in faster decision-making.