Dematic plans to hire 1,000 people by end of 2020

Warehouse automation provider Dematic intends to fill 1,000 new jobs in North America by the end of 2020 to meet a rising demand for its automation solutions that has been accelerated by the pandemic, the firm said Wednesday.

Atlanta-based Dematic, which is a unit of German material handling giant Kion Group AG, said the hiring spree follows a similar move by Dematic and its partner companies to hire 3,378 employees and contract workers for operations around the world, including 2,041 in North America, since the start of 2020.

While the Covid-19 health crisis has created volatile economic conditions, it has also helped to drive some of that demand for the firm’s automated solutions that can help to improve speed and efficiency throughout manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution environments, the company said.

“We find ourselves in the fortunate position of being a go-to source for customers needing to solve their immediate challenges and wanting to prepare for future challenges,” Michele Longo, senior vice president for human resources at Dematic, said in a release. “This is no one-time event. We have been expecting — and preparing for — significant growth for quite some time. The pandemic has certainly accelerated this, but it absolutely fits into our plans to grow our team, build on a culture of constant innovation, and power the future of commerce.”

The new jobs will be in a variety of positions, focused on: control systems engineers; software developers; and installation mechanics, electricians, and managers. The majority of open positions are available in Atlanta, Dallas, and Rochester, New York.