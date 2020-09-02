FourKites to Host Largest-Ever Virtual Conference Focused on European Carrier and Broker Operations

FourKites, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, will hold Europe’s largest-ever virtual summit focused on carrier and broker operations in the logistics industry. Presenters and panelists will include Kevin Nielen, Improvement & Analytics Leader at The Dow Chemical Company; Artur Kreft, Product Owner at PPT PKS Gdańsk-Oliwa SA; Nacho Barker, Transportation Director, Europe, at Ecolab; Thies Grage, Head of Digitalisation, Innovation & IT at HOYER Group; and Antoine Le Squeren, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Fretlink.

The free summit, titled “Carrier & Broker Operations: Efficiency, Growth, Collaboration,” taking place on October 6, will feature a range of conversations and panels with shippers, brokers and carriers about how carriers and brokers can drive business efficiency and growth even in the face of the ongoing pandemic and related challenges. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear from shippers about their visibility-related selection criteria and decision-making process for choosing their carrier and broker partners. Carriers, brokers and providers will share their strategies for leveraging visibility to maximize productivity and create differentiated service for their customers.

“Dow is thrilled to join FourKites’ virtual carrier summit, where supply chain visibility, in close collaboration with FourKites, helped us through the COVID-19 pandemic with limited impact to our customers,” said Kevin Nielen, Logistics Leader, Dow Chemical. “Digitization is an important step in Dow’s journey toward the implementation of an end-to-end supply chain visibility strategy. Our strategic partnership with FourKites enables us to digitize and move away from a manual way of working to an integrated technology platform workflow.”

FourKites’ summit follows several quarters of dramatic expansion for FourKites in Europe, with the company having increased its total number of tracked loads in the region by more than 400% over the last six months. This unprecedented demand for FourKites’ market-leading visibility platform has been fueled in part by the pandemic driving an increased imperative for companies to implement digital technologies. It also reflects FourKites’ investment in tools to quickly onboard carriers and programs to drive communication, collaboration and improved performance across the supply chain ecosystem.

“The carrier landscape in Europe consists of a multitude of cultures and business models, and that translates into unique challenges in terms of helping carriers and brokers get up and running and tracking effectively so they can gain more business from large shipper customers,” said Jochum Reuter, Vice President, European Operations at FourKites. “With European shippers coalescing around a clear requirement for real-time visibility, this summit is an opportunity for the European carrier and broker community to learn about the business value of visibility, and how we can help them realize that value quickly.”

Register for FourKites’ European carrier summit here: https://pages.fourkites.com/european-carrier-summit.html. For more information about FourKites’ programs for carriers click here: https://www.fourkites.com/resources/carriers/



Since launching six years ago, FourKites has pioneered the industry shift to real-time visibility, enabling shippers to improve on-time delivery and orchestrate their supply chains based on actionable data and predictive intelligence. With a network that now includes more than 400 of the world’s top shippers, including 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies and nine of the top-10 CPG companies, FourKites tracks more than 1 million shipments and $100 billion in freight every day across 80+ countries. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.