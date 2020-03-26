FourKites to Host Largest Global Virtual Conference on Supply Chain Sustainability

FourKites®, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, will host the largest ever virtual conference focused on supply chain sustainability at the end of this month. Presenters will include Dr. Dirk Holbach, Corporate Senior Vice President of Henkel Global Supply Chain B.V.; Meghan Stasz, Vice President, Packaging & Sustainability at Consumer Brands Association; Dustin Braun, Senior Director of Logistics at Land O’Lakes, Inc.; Rob Haddock, Group Director Planning & Logistics at Coca-Cola North America; Mike Turner, former Vice President of Sales at UPS; and Rick Blasgen, President & CEO of Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.

The Virtual Summit, titled “The Future of Supply Chain Sustainability,” taking place on March 31 to April 2, 2020, will feature discussions with nine supply chain leaders, who will share their visions for how businesses can optimize operations to support their sustainability initiatives. Sustainability has become a top priority as more organizations see value in going green. But in doing so, they must navigate new regulations and make strategic decisions about how to reduce their carbon emissions, how to eliminate empty miles, how to become more innovative in their packaging and many other considerations.

FourKites’ Virtual Summit brings together supply chain executives and leading minds across the logistics community to discuss key sustainability challenges and strategies facing businesses leaders today. Attendees will walk away with a clear understanding of the primary building blocks of collaborative supply chains; strategies for choosing technology platforms that can advance their corporate sustainability programs; and gain insights from experts in the field who have successfully reduced their companies’ carbon footprints.

“We all grew up in an era when the complexity of most supply chains made it nearly impossible to identify waste and inefficiency,” said FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Supply chain visibility software is now changing this for the better, and we have an opportunity and a responsibility to make a positive impact on this global issue.”

Click here to register as an attendee for any or all of the Virtual Summit sessions.

Tuesday, March 31: Sustainability Foundations

From procurement to delivery, Consumer Brands Association and Henkel will share the fundamentals of incorporating sustainability across your supply chain.

1:00pm -1:45pm CST



Wednesday, April 1: Sustainability + Technology

Hear how Coca-Cola and Land O’Lakes are leveraging new technologies to tackle the biggest challenge in supply chain sustainability— freight logistics.

1:00pm -1:45pm CST



Thursday, April 2: Reverse Logistics

Reverse logistics is one of the next big frontiers for supply chain leaders around the globe. Learn about the leading supply chain strategies for thriving in a circular economy.

1:00pm -1:45pm CST

