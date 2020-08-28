Amazon expands sustainable transportation efforts

Company adds 1,800 electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz to its delivery fleet in Europe.

Amazon adds to EV fleet in Europe
August 28, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Amazon.com is adding 1,800 electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz to its delivery fleet in Europe, the company said today. The order marks the largest electric vehicle (EV) commitment for Mercedes-Benz Vans to date, the company also said.

The zero-emission vehicles will begin making deliveries to customers across Europe this year, saving thousands in metric tons of carbon emissions, according to both companies. The companies also announced that Mercedes-Benz has joined Amazon’s Climate Pledge, which calls on signatories to be net-zero carbon across their businesses by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement goal of 2050. Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge with climate change and environmental advocacy firm Global Optimism  last year.

Amazon said about 1,200 of the EVs are Mercedes-Benz’ newest model, the eSprinter, which is a larger model than its first zero-emission vehicle, the eVito. The eSprinter includes state-of-the-art safety features such as an electric parking brake, active brake assist, reverse camera, blind spot assist, and more, the company said. The remaining 600 vehicles will be the mid-sized eVito model.

The announcement follows sustainability news from trucking and logistics services provider Schneider this week. Schneider said Thursday it will field test battery-powered class 8 tractors as part of Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) all-electric Freightliner Customer Experience (CX) Fleet.

Green Logistics
KEYWORDS Amazon Mercedes-Benz Schneider

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

Technology promotes transparency in transportation, shipping

Convoy turns to travel sector for new president and COO

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing