Logistyx Technologies Named 2020 SaaS Awards Winner

Chicago – (August 25, 2020) – Logistyx Technologies, the leader in transportation management for parcel shipping, was today named the winner in the 2020 SaaS Awards program in the category “Best SaaS for Shipping, Inventory or Vehicle Logistics.” The SaaS Awards celebrate excellence in software and accept entries from across the world, including the U.S., Canada, Australasia, U.K. and EMEA.

“This year’s swathe of remarkable submissions has been delivered in an atmosphere of seismic disruption across all industries,” said Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams. “Ultimately, the very success of organizations can hinge on selecting the software vendors which work hardest for them and innovate ruthlessly – all while delivering the best results.”

Logistyx Technologies is the leader in transportation management for parcel shipping, providing a SaaS-based solution with state-of-the-art business intelligence and an integrated global carrier network of more than 8,500 carrier services – empowering organizations to achieve on-time delivery in full worldwide while improving profits per shipment.

“For Logistyx to be named as a winner in the 2020 SaaS Awards is a huge honor demonstrating our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and tangible results,” said Logistyx CEO Geoffrey Finlay. “The recent explosion of e-commerce combined with growing customer expectations for shipping options creates complicated shipping scenarios for companies. Logistyx’s SaaS-based transportation management solution effectively addresses these challenges by helping shippers reduce costs, provide optimal service and streamline the customer experience.”

Hundreds of organizations entered the SaaS Awards, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, U.K., Europe and the Middle East. To view the shortlist and list of winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-software-awards-shortlist/

About Logistyx Technologies

Logistyx Technologies is the leader in Transportation Management for parcel shipping, providing an unmatched global multi-carrier network, predictive analytics and full visibility into customer deliveries. Its software boosts parcel shipping efficiencies and other business KPIs for many of the world’s top manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers.

Logistyx’s flagship software, TME, is the world’s first single engine specifically designed for parcel shipping. With more than 8,500 carrier service integrations globally, TME provides carrier compliance, predictive analytics and tracking on shipping from start to finish.

Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies also has U.S. offices in St. Louis and Tulsa, Okla. and international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Singapore. For more information, visit www.Logistyx.com.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

