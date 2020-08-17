NFI acquires CAI Logistics

Third-party logistics (3PL) services provider NFI has acquired CAI Logistics, the non-asset logistics division of CAI International, Inc., the company said today.

The deal expands Camden, N.J.-based NFI’s suite of supply chain services, specifically enhancing its brokerage, intermodal, and global freight forwarding capabilities across North America. CAI Logistics generates more than $100 million in annual revenue and will boost NFI’s non-asset logistics business to $500 million in annual revenue, making up 20% of NFI’s total revenue of roughly $2.5 billion, NFI officials said.

NFI is an asset and non-asset intermodal provider focused on growth via acquisition. The CAI deal is the firm’s 20th acquisition since 2000.