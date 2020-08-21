Keeping customers safe is an everyday focus for ABB’s Dodge® mechanical power transmission business

Sponsored by:



“Keeping our customers safe” isn’t just a tagline; it is our primary focus for our employees and our customers. While we know that uptime and productivity are critical to the success of an operation, we also understand that success means leaving work in the same condition in which you arrived.

ABB offers guarding, end covers and other safety accessories for Dodge mechanical products, however we believe safety isn’t just about accessories. It starts in product design, long before the guard is installed, where we know that a safe product requires minimal human interaction. Trusted since 1878, ABB continues to design and manufacture Dodge mechanical products to minimize human interaction and increase safety by being easy to install, maintain, monitor and remove.

Taper-Lock bushings, Twin-Tapered bushings for gear reducers, and mounted bearings such as Grip-Tight, Imperial, and Safety Mount, all utilize shaft-locking systems, which minimize time spent on installation and removal. Once in operation, industry-leading sealing systems on those reducers and bearings are easy to maintain and provide superior protection.

Not only are Dodge products easy to install and maintain they are also proven to run more reliably and last longer than competitors. For example, the Raptor coupling is documented to last up to six times longer than competitive designs. Products designed like these mean less physical interaction, resulting in fewer opportunities for injury.

However, the safest product of all is one that runs reliably and can be monitored remotely, requiring no human interaction at all. With the addition of ABB Ability™ smart sensors, maintenance personnel no longer need to perform routine physical maintenance checks on their bearings and reducers. Instead, they are notified when maintenance is needed, reducing exposure to potentially harmful situations.

At ABB, safety is our priority. We believe our products should run reliably with minimal interaction, and we design and manufacture to that standard in order to keep you safe. So that you can get home to the important things in life.

Get more information at www.baldor.com/brands/baldor-dodge.