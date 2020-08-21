Safety is a Driving Force at Itoh Denki USA Inc.

Sponsored by:



At Itoh Denki USA Inc. the safety of our customers is our top priority. We pride ourselves in providing a product that is safe for our customers to use within their conveyor lines. Which is why we calculate the coefficient of rolling friction for each motorized roller in a conveyor zone. By doing this, we are calculating the amount of torque necessary to move a product at the customers’ desired speed. As a result, the amount of torque being utilized is only the amount necessary to convey the product, creating a safer conveyor environment.

Another way we are keeping our customers safe while using our motorized drive rollers is by making them less noisy than traditional conveyor rollers. Having the motor set inside the tube drastically reduces the noise pollution that occurs in warehouses with traditional conveyor lines. Using our motor driven rollers eliminates the need for noisy external motors and chains that drive a traditional conveyor. Our rollers also are equipped with “Run-On-Demand” technology, meaning they only run when the there is a package present. This makes our rollers energy efficient because they are only run when necessary and this helps aid in noise reduction. By reducing the noise pollution, it is easier for warehouse employees to communicate with one another while working with the equipment. Having open lines of communication allows for a safer space for employees to work.

For more information about our products and their safety features visit www.itohdenki.com or give us a call at 570-820-8811.