Amazon.com adds to fulfillment operations in Dallas-Fort Worth area

E-commerce retail giant Amazon.com will open two facilities in Forney, Texas, aimed at expanding its fulfillment capabilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company said this week.

The one-million square-foot fulfillment center will create more than 500 full-time jobs, where employees will pick, pack, and ship bulky or large items including patio furniture, outdoor equipment, and rugs, the company said. The facility is expected to be up and running next year.

Amazon also said it will open a separate, 200,000-square foot “delivery station,” where packages are transported from its fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. The facility will open later this year and is expected to create more than 100 full- and part-time jobs, the company also said.

“We’re excited to be expanding our network of operations in Forney,” Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, said in a statement Thursday. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.”