Logistics Plus is Once Again Named to the Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Companies

ERIE, PA (August 12, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been included on Inc. magazine’s 39th annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Logistics Plus has an official rank of 2086 on the list, published in the September 2020 issue of Inc. magazine, with an impressive three-year growth rate of 202% from 2016 to 2019 for its U.S.-based operations. It is the second consecutive year and the sixth time overall since 2007 that Logistics Plus has made the list. Last year the magazine’s editor in chief said a mere four percent of companies have made the list five times or more.

Additional facts:

• Logistics Plus ranked #2086 among all companies on the list; it’s second-highest rank since 2007

• Logistics Plus ranked the #2 fastest-growing company among all businesses based in Erie, Pennsylvania

• Logistics Plus ranked #4 among all Logistics & Transportation businesses based in Pennsylvania

• Logistics Plus ranked #75 among all businesses based in Pennsylvania

• Logistics Plus ranked #80 among all businesses in the entire Logistics & Transportation Industry

“This month we began our 25th year of business,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “Since day one, growth has been our only real strategy, and I am pleased to say that over the past twenty-four years we’ve grown every year except for one. By growing, you find new people and create new opportunities, and I love that.”

Visit www.inc.com/profile/logistics-plus to view the Logistics Plus Inc. verified profile.

About the Inc. 5000

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 24 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Baltimore, MD; Birmingham, AL; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; San Bernardino, CA; San Francisco, CA; Tampa Bay, FL; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.