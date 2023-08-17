Logistics Plus Makes Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies Once Again

ERIE, PA (August 17, 2023) – Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been included on Inc. magazine’s 2023 Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. LP made the list with an impressive three-year sales growth rate of over 80% from 2019 to 2022 for its U.S.-based operations. It is the fifth time in the past six years and the eighth time overall since 2007 that Logistics Plus has made the list. LP was one of only two companies based in Erie, Pennsylvania, to make the 2023 list.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“This month, we are celebrating our 27th anniversary,” said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “Growth has always been our only real strategy. With continued growth and success, we can offer employees many opportunities to advance and try new things, and that’s pretty cool.”

Visit https://www.inc.com/profile/logistics-plus to view the Logistics Plus, Inc. verified profile.

About the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, go to https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. Logistics Plus was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. It is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.