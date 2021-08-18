Logistics Plus is Again Named to the Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ERIE, PA (August 18, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been included on Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Logistics Plus ranks 3872 on the list with an impressive three-year growth rate of 82% from 2018 to 2020 for its U.S.-based operations. It is the fourth consecutive year and the seventh time overall since 2007 that Logistics Plus has made the list.

Additional facts:

• Logistics Plus ranked the #4 fastest-growing company among all businesses based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

• Logistics Plus ranked #5 among all Logistics & Transportation businesses based in Pennsylvania.

• Logistics Plus ranked #126 among all businesses based in Pennsylvania.

• Logistics Plus ranked #128 among all businesses in the entire Logistics & Transportation Industry.

• In past years, Logistics Plus ranked overall #2086 in 2020, #2857 in 2019, #4640 in 2018, #3599 in 2014, #2647 in 2009, and #1195 in 2007.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

“This month, we are celebrating our 25th anniversary,” said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “I think we have been ahead of the curve when it comes to company culture. It's always been our policy to treat our employees with respect and foster a work-hard-play-hard environment. Since day one, growth has been our only real strategy. And with our continued growth and success, we can offer employees many opportunities to advance and try new things.”

Visit www.inc.com/profile/logistics-plus to view the Logistics Plus Inc. verified profile.

About the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the "plus" in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Aurora, CO; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Dayton, NJ; Des Moines, IA; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Miami, FL; New York, NY; Olean, NY; San Francisco, CA; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Uganda; Ukraine; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.