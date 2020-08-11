Dermody Properties Leases 89,336 Square Feet in Northern California

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased 44370 Christy Street, an 89,336-square-foot logistics building in Fremont, Calif., to a San Jose-based company.

The building at 44370 Christy St. is situated on 6.51 acres within the Fremont submarket. The property offers direct frontage and access to Interstate-880 as well as access to Interstate-680, providing close proximity to two of the three main commuter freeways running through the Silicon Valley.

“The Fremont submarket is a business-friendly environment with direct access to the greater San Francisco Bay Area,” said George Condon, West Region Partner for Dermody Properties. “This property offers a prime location and access to a strong labor pool.”

Dermody Properties originally acquired the building at 44370 Christy St. in 2019. Greg Matter, Eddie Shuai and David Sesi of JLL represented Dermody Properties in this lease.

“We’re pleased to offer solutions such as 44370 Christy Street in a location with such a dynamic economy,” said Shelagh Danna, Vice President of Investments for Dermody Properties. “This property and its offerings align with Dermody Properties’ acquisition and development strategy that targets high-quality logistics assets in attractive markets for our customers.”