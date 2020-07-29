GlobalTranz Launches Final Mile Offering

GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC, a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, today announced the launch of its Final Mile offering. The solution provides shippers with an intuitive, technology-enabled final mile solution that creates efficiencies, reduces accessorial charges, and delivers a superior customer experience.

As ecommerce continues to surge, Final Mile is one of the fastest-growing modes of transportation and an important touchpoint in the brand experience for customers. It is also one of the most challenging for shippers to manage effectively, due in part to nuances in delivery equipment and location requirements. Historically, some shippers have opted to rely on a less-than-truckload (LTL)-only approach for their final mile needs, or have needed to manage multiple carriers when orchestrating final mile deliveries. Both approaches introduce potential complexities and additional costs.

GlobalTranz’s Final Mile solution addresses the complexities associated with the last leg of a shipment’s route to its destination. The company’s robust Transportation Management System, the GlobalTranz TMS, has a built-in final mile module that automatically pairs the LTL linehaul carrier with a properly equipped, dedicated final mile carrier. This approach eliminates costly accessorial charges, including those related to notification, lift gates, and residential, inside, and jobsite deliveries. Leveraging dedicated final mile carriers also reduces damages, claims, and the occurrences of costly returns, while enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The GlobalTranz final mile network covers all 48 contiguous U.S. states and has the flexibility to meet the unique needs of both B2B and B2C shippers. GlobalTranz facilitates a seamless cross-loading process, and shippers have full visibility through the lifecycle of the shipment. Shippers also benefit from a single consolidated bill of lading, invoice, and proof of delivery to significantly minimize time and paperwork.

GlobalTranz’s acquisition of Cerasis in January 2020 supports the launch of this offering. The acquisition brought additional technology and team members with extensive Final Mile expertise to help create a turnkey Final Mile solution.

“As ecommerce continues to grow, the customer experience at the point of delivery has become even more important,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “GlobalTranz’s Final Mile solution combines technology and expertise with carrier relationships to help shippers gain visibility, control costs, and drive customer satisfaction.”