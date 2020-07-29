USPS launches loyalty program

The U.S. Postal Service will launch its first loyalty program for business customers on August 1, the organization said this week. The program, which is part of USPS Click-N-Ship, aims to help businesses as they get back on their feet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Registered business users of Click-N-Ship will be automatically enrolled in the program, and will earn credits by purchasing postal products they are already using for shipping, including Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express products. Credits can be used toward future purchases. Details of the program include:

Business customers will earn $40 in credits for every $500 they spend on Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express postage through Click-N-Ship. There is no limit to how many credits the business customer can earn; credits expire one year from the date of issuance.

New business users—those who set up a new account or have an account that has not been active for 13 months—will receive an additional $40 Welcome Bonus credit for the first $500 spent on Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express postage.

Registered Click-N-Ship users can receive a one-time $20 Introductory Bonus for any registered Click-N-Ship purchases made in August and September this year.

Participants will be enrolled at a base level this year and will earn tiered status beginning in January, designed to recognize and reward users for their ongoing business throughout the year, officials said in a statement Monday.