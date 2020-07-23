Yale Debuts Tag-to-Tag Telematics Solution to Encourage Social Distancing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (July 23, 2020) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces a new solution designed to help promote social distancing measures as businesses reopen, using sensors embedded in tags that buzz when personnel get within 6 feet of one another. Employees can simply wear the electronic tags on a lanyard, similar to building or equipment access cards, offering a minimally intrusive solution that only makes its presence known when providing a proximity alert.

The solution uses ultra-wideband technology for tag-to-tag sensing and communication, requiring no additional infrastructure, such as Wi-Fi or cellular network coverage, to function. The devices require a unique, custom sequence to power down, a feature meant to prevent employees from selectively turning off the system to avoid social distancing enforcement.

“The tag-to-tag solution offers a consistent method that takes the burden of requesting safe physical distance in work settings off of the individual,” says Kevin Paramore, Emerging Technology Commercialization Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “This approach can help businesses build confidence among employees as they return to work, using a simple yet effective technology framework available at a competitive value.”

By buzzing, the proximity tag gets users’ attention without the disruption of an audible alert, making it a suitable choice for the warehouse floor, office settings and more. The tag-to-tag solution can also integrate with the Yale Vision telemetry system, unlocking additional custom functionality and management visibility.

Images

To access an illustration of the tag-to-tag solution concept, click here.

To access an image of the tag, click here.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.



Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,900 people world-wide.



YALE, and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions



# # #

Company Contact:

Jeremy Cayton

Yale Materials Handling Corporation

252-329-7553

jeremy.cayton@hyster-yale.com

Media Contact:

Dan Gauss

Koroberi

336-409-5391

dan@koroberi.com