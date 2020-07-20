continuous innovation of sand making machine technology

The rapid development of sand making machine has also led the development of related industries and progress, it provides good conditions for industrial and economic infrastructure as everyone knows, economic construction and infrastructure construction is the main task of our country, it is necessary to sand production line construction as a guarantee, in this economic environment, a sand making machine with good opportunities for development. Due to the increasing demand for sand making machine, the structural transformation of sand making machine has attracted considerable attention in our country, and sand making machine manufacturers have done a lot of research and development of more advanced equipment.

The design of sand making machine is the continuous innovation in the mining technology and advanced technology as the foundation, mainly used for crushing limestone, gypsum and other brittle materials, the equipment has the advantages of simple structure, high crushing ratio, low power consumption, uniform product size, high production efficiency, is the cement industry, mining and chemical industry in ideal medium and coarse crushing equipment. The power consumption of the sand making machine is 1/3 of the traditional crusher. The noise of the equipment is in the 85dB. The perfect design of the sand making machine equipment can save space and reduce the cost. The series of products have a wide range of applications in the power plant, coal industry, mining, chemical industry and other related industries.

Nowadays, the market needs a lot of artificial sand. The important requirement of sand making machine is low consumption, high output and strict control of market conditions. They focus on the energy saving and efficiency aspects of the sand making machine. We can guarantee the quality of the products, reduce the energy consumption and the higher production of the products. The equipment has met the requirements of the mining market.

The sand making machine is model combines the back breaking and hammer crusher advantage, sand making machine has become the ideal equipment for some small and medium sand production line, once broken also applies to some low hardness materials, such as lime, cement clinker etc..

Performance Advantages of sand making machine

1. stone to stone as the main principle to reduce wear and tear of vulnerable parts;

2. There is no screen design to save the cost and ensure the internal safety of the body.

3. The medium and low hardness material can be broken at one time and save the cost of investment.

4. The energy consumption is low, and the supporting power is small.

5. The operation cost is low and the maintenance is convenient.

Working principle of sand making machine

When the machine is working, the sand making machine is driven by the motor, and the rotor rotates at high speed. The material enters the crushing chamber and crushes and breaks with the plate hammer on the rotor, then enters the second chamber to crush and discharge from the discharge port.

The sand making machine three broken original technology for two broken, saving the cost of investment, from an investment perspective has a higher price, is highly recommended as a sand making equipment, but also has its own limitations, according to specific conditions for the production of choice.