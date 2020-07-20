Smoothing the cannabis supply chain

Supply chain software firm Blue Yonder is making its mark on the cannabis supply chain with the implementation of its digital fulfillment platform at Herbl Solutions, California’s largest cannabis distributor, the firm said earlier this month.

Company leaders said Herbl Solutions will use Blue Yonder’s Lumiate platform as its fulfillment backbone, improving inventory visibility, data transparency, and forecasting performance to smooth and streamline its state-wide cannabis operations. The system will be paired with technology firm enVista’s Order Management System (OMS) “for a high-powered, fully scalable Microsoft cloud-based solution,” according to Blue Yonder. The combination also helps ensure compliance with the California’s cannabis industry rules and regulations, the firm said.

“Our mission at [Herbl] is to bring outstanding people, processes, and technology together to create a powerful supply chain never before seen in the cannabis space,” Mike Beaudry, Herbl’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “It’s with this focus on quality that we selected Blue Yonder’s software solution, which will enable efficiencies and growth for our retail and brand partners, and to ultimately help propel our industry forward.”

Herbl Solutions will first deploy Blue Yonder’s warehouse management and forecast solutions on top of the Luminate platform, and will follow that with the enVista integration, according to the companies.