Conveyor equipment orders up, shipments down

Booked orders for conveyor equipment rose 14.39% year-over-year in May, according to the latest data from the Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA), released July 17.

Total orders were up only slightly compared to April, however, rising 1.16%, the association said. Orders for bulk handling equipment fell 8.61% and orders for unit handling equipment rose 0.99% compared to April.

CEMA said shipments were down compared to a year ago, falling 4% compared to May 2019. Overall shipments rose 7.4% compared to April, however, while shipments of bulk handling equipment fell less than 1% and shipments of unit handling equipment rose 9.5% compared to April.