TForce Logistics Unites into a Single Source Final Mile Solution

DALLAS, TX– July 17, 2020 – TForce Logistics, an operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, announced today it has combined its final mile businesses in both the U.S. and Canada into a single company, TForce Logistics.

The updated structure more accurately reflects the scope and scale of the company’s services, which include a network of more than 70 operating facilities, expert resources, leading technologies and a fleet of more than 6,700 final mile delivery partners and equipment. TForce Logistics’ network is purpose-designed for the demands of final mile, ecommerce-generated shipping and covers all the major metropolitan communities in the U.S. and Canada.

“Increasingly our customers are asking for broader, more integrated alliance of solutions supporting purchasing, inbound transportation, warehousing, inventory control, line haul network, outbound transportation, and reverse logistics of products for final mile delivery. Through our broader TFI International organization we have the connections to help with in-market fulfillment capability,” said Kal Atwal, Executive Vice President, TFI, responsible for TForce Logistics in both the U.S. and Canada. “Addressing the end-to-end challenges involved in managing and executing on-demand, customized, rapid delivery services is our core strength, and this change reinforces and more accurately reflects the depth and breadth of our capabilities.”

With two headquarters, Dallas and Toronto-based TForce Logistics is North America’s premier customized final-mile logistics company with distinct expertise in both the U.S. and Canada. The company has a particularly strong presence in the ecommerce, medical and financial industry segments.

“One of the outcomes of the pandemic has been an explosion in ecommerce, as consumers have been forced to stay home, ordering more goods of all types online,” noted Scott Leveridge, President TForce Logistics U.S. “TForce Logistics is uniquely positioned to help retailers and ecommerce sites address the growing need for same-day final mile delivery of essential goods, in a consistent and competitive manner.”

TForce Logistics creates a better client experience by sending proactive communications including text notifications to the end customer, providing a sense of control and personalization for each delivery. Feedback from the delivery process is shared with the client purchasing delivery for an enhanced post-purchase experience. This seamless delivery experience coupled with increased speed improves client to customer conversion rates.

“Market trends have trained the end consumer to expect faster delivery options with little to no increased cost. A true online retailer will differentiate from competitors by offering this low-cost same day delivery,” said Dan Leslie, Vice President and General Manager TForce Logistics Canada.

Leslie added that with TForce’s network scope and density, financial stability and dedicated resources, shippers can utilize a stable, efficient service to support various supply chain needs, from supplier shipments into warehouses, to replenishment of inventories, strategically staging products close to end-users, and consistent, on-time final mile delivery. “It’s a package of services that can be designed and deployed to meet the unique needs of virtually any industrial or consumer product-based business,” he concluded.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL -- TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

• Package and Courier;

• Less-Than-Truckload;

• Truckload;

• Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

ABOUT TFORCE LOGISTICS – TForce Logistics, a wholly owned operating company of TFI International Inc., is the leading same-day final mile transportation solutions provider in North America, successfully delivering over 100 million shipments per year. Strategic advantage and value are delivered through the uniquely flexible and integrated supply chain partnership, matching customer network needs. For more information, visit tforcelogistics.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

