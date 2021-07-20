TForce Logistics Expands Regional Last-Mile Delivery in Texas

DALLAS, TEXAS, – July 20, 2021 – TForce Logistics, an operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced the launch of its Texas regional eCommerce network providing expanded, expedited next-day delivery for the state’s largest metro areas.

Under the regional “mini-network,” Dallas becomes the central entry point for Texas-bound parcel and package shipments. From Dallas, shipments are trucked overnight to Houston, San Antonio and Austin for next-day delivery, with Dallas-destined shipments also delivered next day.

The new operation allows TForce Logistics to expedite transit of inbound Texas shipments, incorporating dedicated overnight truckload operations from Dallas to move parcel loads into the other three major metros for next-day delivery. The new network design eliminates extra days in transit, provides capacity for increased volume, and facilitates consistent service, explained Dean Mills, TForce Logistics vice president of sales for North America.

“Our new regional eCommerce network mirrors our proven strategy to provide regional deliveries with national coverage,” said Mills. “This opens up direct-to-consumer next-day deliveries for shippers into the four largest Texas metro areas from one injection point in Dallas.”

He added that TForce Logistics also provides complete real-time visibility to shipments in transit, to keep the shipper and consumer current with the delivery status, as well as photo capture at delivery, all accessible on the client’s smartphone.

A key beneficiary of the new regional network are shippers who are fulfilling orders from warehouses or distribution centers outside of Texas. Those shippers can now consolidate multiple parcel shipments, and “zone skip” them via dedicated truckload across the country, directly into the Dallas injection site, and receive next-day service. “This is a fast, cost-effective and reliable alternative to other national providers who offer more expensive air service solutions into Texas,” he noted.

TForce Logistics in Texas operates four eCommerce distribution and fulfillment centers covering 191 zip codes in Dallas, 127 zip codes in Houston, 74 zip codes in San Antonio, and 56 zip codes in Austin, encompassing a statewide population of over 15 million consumers. The sites serve as receiving centers for inbound “delivery ready” shipments that are immediately cross-docked into last-mile operations.

The Texas regional eCommerce operation is TForce Logistics’ fifth regional eCommerce network launched in North America, Mills noted. Regional U.S. networks include the Northeast (New Jersey, New York, Long Island, Philly, Baltimore and Washington DC); Southern California (Los Angeles, Ontario, Hollywood and San Diego); and the newly launched Texas operation (Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston).

For Canada, they include Central Canada (Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo-Guelph, London, Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City); and Western Canada (Calgary injection: Calgary, Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton, Red Deer, Regina and Saskatoon).

The company currently is in the planning phases to launch additional regional networks in the Southeast U.S. (Atlanta, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami); connecting the current Southern California regional network into Northern California (San Francisco Bay Area); and launching in the Southwest (Phoenix and Las Vegas).

In Texas, TForce Logistics currently supports several hundred companies with final-mile delivery. The Texas operation dispatches over 500 drivers each day delivering products ranging from parts and components and supplies for businesses and manufacturers, to eCommerce-generated consumer orders for home delivery of goods such as apparel, footwear, health and beauty, non-perishable foods, home accessories, small home electronics and other consumer staples.

In North America, TForce Logistics deploys an integrated network of more than 70 operating facilities, expert resources, leading technologies, and a fleet of more than 6,700 final mile delivery partners and equipment. TForce Logistics’ network is purpose-designed for the demands of final mile and eCommerce-generated shipping and covers all the major metropolitan communities in the U.S. and Canada.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL -- TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

• Package and Courier;

• Less-Than-Truckload;

• Truckload;

• Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

ABOUT TFORCE LOGISTICS – TForce Logistics, a wholly owned operating company of TFI International Inc., is the leading same-day final mile transportation solutions provider in North America, successfully delivering over 100 million shipments per year. Strategic advantage and value are delivered through the uniquely flexible and integrated supply chain partnership, matching customer network needs. For more information, visit tforcelogistics.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

TForce Logistics media contact: Katlin Owens, Senior Marketing Manager, (918) 697-7713, Katlin.owens@tesrv.com