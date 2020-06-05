Hy-Tek Introduces ECOMPLETE

First Single-Source, Fast-Track Ecommerce Solution

June 3, 2020, Columbus, OH…Hy-Tek Material Handling, Inc. and its Johnson Stephens Consulting (JSC) division are pleased to introduce ECOMPLETE, a comprehensive solution that helps companies improve existing ecommerce platforms or enter into ecommerce for the first time. A one-stop shop for ecommerce components, ECOMPLETE takes online sellers from click to ship and everything in between.



“COVID-19 has exposed companies whose outmoded or nonexistent ecommerce capabilities prevent them from selling products to quarantined consumers. In response, Hy-Tek designed ECOMPLETE, which integrates with the company’s hardware and software to get products online, out the door, and into buyers’ hands quickly,” said Sam Grooms, CEO of Hy-Tek.

ECOMPLETE’s predesigned, pre-engineered modular approach gives Hy-Tek customers the flexibility to select only the components they need. Modules include facility acquisition, order management, warehouse management, material handling equipment, and operational readiness and support, among others. For companies with no ecommerce presence, webstore shopping cart systems are available.



“ECOMPLETE is designed to support ecommerce success during the pandemic and long after business returns to normal. From implementation through finish, ECOMPLETE takes a fraction of the time traditional projects require, accelerating the seller’s ability to provide or enhance ecommerce operations,” said JSC Managing Principal Sandy Stephens.

About Hy-Tek Material Handling

Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners—including manufacturers of industrial equipment; conveyor systems; automated storage and retrieval systems; rack and shelving—have been providing customers large and small with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products—Hy-Tek’s experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, employee-owned Hy-Tek Material Handling serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Posting annual sales of $127 million, Hy-Tek’s two divisions—Integrated Systems and Industrial Equipment—deliver cost-effective, efficient solutions for every material handling application.

About Johnson Stephens Consulting Division of Hy-Tek Integrated Systems

Johnson Stephens Consulting is a supply chain operations consultancy that provides clients with cost-effective, service-focused solutions. Opportunities include logistics network optimization, facility planning & design, WMS, TMS & LMS services, labor management engineering, LEAN distribution, and operations excellence. Founded in 2003, JSC professionals have completed over 400 projects and served over 200 different retailers, wholesalers, e-commerce/direct to consumer companies, 3PLs, and consumer products distributors.

Visit https://ecomplete.hy-teksystems.com/ or call 800-818-6242.