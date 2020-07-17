Gartner names top technology trends for 2020

Research and advisory firm Gartner has identified eight supply chain technology trends that have “high potential for positive impact on people, performance, and industries,” the company said Thursday. The trends include increasingly familiar terms such as Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, and 5G Networks, some of which are “reaching critical tipping points in capability and maturity,” the firm says.

“The vast majority of organizations have a cautious approach to adopting supply chain applications and technologies,” Christian Titze, vice president and analyst with the Gartner Supply Chain Practice, said in a statement announcing the trends. “Only 21% are willing to consider, and often adopt, early-stage technologies. However, even cautious supply chain leaders must keep an open mind and embrace long-term perpetual change.”

The top technology trends for 2020, as explained by Gartner, are: