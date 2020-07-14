SAP launches external talent marketplace

Software giant SAP SE has launched SAP Fieldglass External Talent Marketplace, a single source to help companies find and hire temporary workers, the company said today. The service will be offered free of charge in the United States through December 31, 2020, the company also said.

The tool is designed to provide a single, central place where businesses looking for temporary workers and staffing firms with vetted candidates can find each other to more quickly fill open jobs. SAP says the marketplace allows organizations to tap into a large pool of temporary labor, and helps staffing firms find more opportunities to put people to work—time-consuming tasks made even more difficult in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It can be difficult for organizations to find the right people with the right skills in the right location, even in the best of times,” SAP Fieldglass General Manager Arun Srinivasan said in a statement announcing the program. “Contingent workers give companies the specialized talent and flexible capacity they need to remain competitive and maintain business continuity. SAP Fieldglass External Talent Marketplace will be an immensely valuable tool to help businesses find the resources they need to get work done.”

SAP said it is tapping into existing partnerships with some of the biggest managed service providers in the world to power the program, with several premier staffing firms already part of the marketplace, including Adecco; Experis, a ManpowerGroup brand; Guidant Global and its staffing affiliates S.com, Corestaff and SRG; KellyOCG; and Randstad US.