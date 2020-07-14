New Mobile Dimensioning System from Rice Lake: iDimension® Plus Mobile

Rice Lake, Wis.—Rice Lake Weighing Systems has released a portable dimensioning system to provide the reliable measurements of Rice Lake dimensioners in a mobile package. The iDimension® Plus Mobile utilizes the iDimension Plus static dimensioner and rechargeable batteries attached to carts.

The iDimension Plus Mobile is available as either 30-inch or 48-inch long workstations with two fixed and two locking swivel rubber wheels. The onboard batteries power not only the iDimension Plus but additional equipment such as bench scales and laptops as well.

This system allows operators to take the dimensioning system directly to packaging workstations, optimizing warehouse space and allowing users to handle increased volumes due to seasonal peaks and business growth.

To learn more about the iDimension PWD and all of Rice Lake’s dimensioning systems, visit www.ricelake.com/idimension

Rice Lake Weighing Systems is a family-owned, ISO 9001 certified corporation, and has been manufacturing and distributing weight-related products and supplies since 1946. Today, Rice Lake Weighing Systems is a global leader in measurement and automated process control.