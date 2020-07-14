Lantech Announces Partnership with RMGroup, Ltd

Malden, Netherlands – Stretch wrapper and case handling equipment manufacturer Lantech, LLC is pleased to announce a new global, strategic partnership With Rees Machinery Group (RMGroup, Ltd), combining Lantech’s expertise in case and tray handling equipment with RMGroup’s innovative, robotic automation systems.

With the unprecedented status of the current manufacturing industry, there has been a greater demand for robotic and packaging systems that offer flexibility, reliability and ease of use. Consumer trends are constantly evolving, spurring manufacturers to “future-proof” their automation investments. Lantech’s partnership with RMGroup, Ltd will provide end-users with safe, reliable and configurable automation along with experienced system integration to develop an effective and flexible production line.

“We are very excited about working with RMGroup, Ltd as a key distribution partner,” Lantech International Sales Manager, Kieran Ford says. “Their company offers everything from in-house design and consultation, through to complete packaging line builds and after-sales service. The addition of Lantech packaging machines into their portfolio will enable more speciality lines into industries such as food, beverage and logistics. This is a very exciting partnership for the packaging industry, and will provide the end-customer with the best possible packaging line solution.”

About RMGroup, Ltd:

Founded in 1995, RMGroup, Ltd improves business performance through analysis, recommendation and implementation of packaging and automation solutions across the UK and overseas. Creating innovative concepts and delivering customized systems on time and within budget is what makes us successful. RMGroup, Ltd has seen vast growth over the past three years, and continues to evolve, becoming one of the UK’s largest packaging machinery providers.

For more information, visit www.RMGroupUK.com

About Lantech:

In 1972 Lantech made an impact on the world by inventing the stretch wrapper and changing the way companies package and protect their products for shipment. Now, billions of pallet loads are stretch wrapped every year. Today we build case and tray handling machines in the Netherlands and stretch wrappers in the United States, with sales and technical support worldwide. Over the years our business has been built on innovation, customer support, and the mission to dramatically reduce shipping damage globally.

For more information, visit www.Lantech.com or call Sara Mulkey at 502-815-9144.