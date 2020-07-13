University of Arkansas tops Gartner’s best supply chain undergraduate program rankings

Research firm Gartner released its 2020 Top 25 North American Supply Undergraduate University Programs report this week. The University of Arkansas unseated long-standing leader Pennsylvania State University as the top supply chain undergraduate university program, due to its comprehensive curriculum, inclusion of global content, and the value it provides to the industry.
According to the report, the top 10 programs in North America are:
The report also offers additional key findings:
Companies can reap significant benefits from keeping abreast of what is happening in universities’ supply chain programs. According to the report’s authors—Caroline Chumakov, principal analyst, and Dana Stiffler, vice president analyst: “Evolving supply chain skills requirements merit a continuous evaluation of university partnerships.” Utilizing these partnerships helps companies make recruiting and hiring decisions as they continually seek new supply chain talent.
The 13-page report offers three recommendations for supply chain leaders responsible for talent strategy:
To download the report, click here.
