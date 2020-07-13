real-time monitoring your fresh goods today!

Now, It`s time to use the TT18 real-time temperature monitoring devices to keep an eye on your products!

You can use it to monitor your products no matter when and where you are!

Advantages:

1.Real-time monitoring your products tempertaure, humidity and location.

2.Great price, only $20! (The price includes simcard fee, and platform using)

3.Easy to use, one button operation

4.High accuracy ：temperature ±0.3℃， humidity ±3%

5.Small MOQ request. Samples testing start from 1 unit.