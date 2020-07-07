Werner expands last-mile service into Canada

Transportation and logistics provider Werner Enterprises Inc. is extending its last mile service into Canada, marking a rapid expansion of the “white glove” delivery network after launching the service barely three years ago.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Werner will now provide nationwide delivery and related services to both residential and business locations in all Canadian provinces and territories, saying the move could help its e-commerce customers reach new consumers. The system will deliver large or heavy items using two uniformed associates operating a liftgate straight truck, enabling customers to ship non-conveyable products, including returns and exchanges, in both the U.S. and Canada.

Werner first launched that “Werner Final Mile” service in 2017, announcing it would use a network consisting of a mix of its own fleet, less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier partners, and a network of delivery contractors. The unit specializes in final mile logistics for furniture, appliances, medical and fitness equipment, store fixtures, and other heavy goods that require two people to deliver, Werner said.

“We are very pleased to announce the extension of the Werner Final Mile network to serve our clients across North America,” Craig Stoffel, Werner’s vice president of Global Logistics and Final Mile, said in a release. “Our customers rely on our team to execute their highest profile deliveries, interacting with and delivering directly to their end customers’ homes or offices. Our experience in Canada for more than 20 years, combined with our delivery capability, will help many of our e-commerce customers serve new and existing customers in the Canadian market.”