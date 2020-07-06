Aptean expands with European acquisition

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain solutions software firm Aptean has acquired Netherlands-based ERP provider DIN Solutions, the company said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition strengthens Georgia-based Aptean’s position in the food and beverage market, expands its Software-as-a-Sercvice (SaaS) offerings, and increases its footprint in Europe, the company said. DIN Solutions is a full-service provider of specialized food and beverage ERP solutions for middle-market organizations in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

“Welcoming DIN Solutions into the Aptean family furthers our mission of becoming the leading provider of enterprise management software for food and beverage organizations across the globe,” TVN Reddy, Aptean CEO, said in a statement. “With a platform built on Microsoft technology and advanced capabilities designed specifically for the unique challenges of the food and beverage industry, this investment strengthens Aptean’s ability to deliver best-in-class technology to mid-market organizations.”

The deal comes on the heels of Aptean’s purchase of ERP and customer relationship management (CRM) firm WorkWise in June.