Obiora Obianodo speak on Obianodo V.A name on Forbes 2020 world’s richest rankings

Chief Dr Vincent A. Obianodo’s huge strides and impact needs no formal introduction. Mostly important are the numerous economic opportunities he provides for his people.

He stands out as the highest employer of labour in our ten villages in Neni and one of the top employers of labour in Nigeria, with employees across other African nations.

The workforce that benefits direct and indirectly from his various establishments exceed 120,000 people.

His achievements and humble background can only justify the need for this long over due request.

Kindly come with me, as we take a journey down his biography.

Chief (Dr) Vincent Amaechi Obianodo (MON) is a Nigerian serial billionaire widely acknowledged as one of the biggest road transporters in Africa. He is the Founder of the Young Shall Grow Motors Limited, notably rated amongst top players in the world’s most populous black nation, Nigeria. Born on the 10th of August 1947 to his parents Mr and Mrs Joseph and Rosemary Obianodo (Ichie Eyisi), Chief Vincent is an indigene of umueze village, Neni Town of Anaocha local government Area in Anambra State, south Eastern Nigeria.

After the successful completion of his first school leaving certificate in 1963, he underwent apprenticeship as a tyre dealer from 1964 to 1966 in Kano with his elder brother, Chief Mike Obianodo (Ichie Ezeani Akuluouno) which he completed before serving as a soilder in the Biafran Armed forces during the Nigerian civil war.

In 1970 immediately after the civil war, he commenced as a tyre retailer and vulcaniser and through hardwork and diligence, he was able to raise capital to venture into his dream business of road transportation. Although he worked with a road transportation company before he kicked off his company which he later registerd in 1972. His first vehicle was a Ford mini bus which he operated under the pet name, “The Young Shall Grow”.

From his humble beginning, Chief Vincent has nurtured his company into a transportation colossus with the largest luxury bus fleet in West Africa. As the company grew, he divested into other sectors of the economy which has given birth to successful companies amongst which are

Rockview Hotels, a trusted hospitality brand with 5 branches cut across Lagos, Owerri and Abuja. Vinee Gas Nigeria Limited, an LPG (cooking gas) company with 5 branches across Lagos, Nassarawa, Onitsha and Abuja.

Let me stop here for now(Smiles)

Tell us about the Forbes and speculations

Obiora Obianodo laughed and said, well some blog will say my dad is worth $250 Million Dollars, sometime ago, a publication from London said he’s worth $1.2 Billion Dollars and some $500 Million Dollars. Please we appreciate the assessment.

The Obianodo Family is not into showbiz neither are we into wealth contest. We are just business oriented people who are trying to impact lives and improve the economy of the nation.