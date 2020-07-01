Propane Council intros new resources

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has released an online resource database about the benefits of propane autogas, the nonprofit education association said this week. The resource is designed to help fleets and service technicians evaluate best practices and fuel choices as they return to work following Covid-19 shutdowns, the group said.

“The pandemic has been a wakeup call and it has many fleets reevaluating their best practices and operational efficiencies, including their fuel choices,” said Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development at PERC. “For fleets that aren’t familiar with propane autogas, these resources are a great place to start to learn how the energy source can help reduce their costs and emissions. For fleets that already operate with propane autogas, these resources will help them smoothly get back to business.”

The database includes information about owning, maintaining, and operating propane autogas vehicles and the benefits of the fuel.