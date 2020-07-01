How AMRs improve safety and productivity in manufacturing

The use of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in manufacturing can help you maintain a safer and more productive distribution center. However, AMRs are subject to wear-and-tear if the systems installed in these vehicles communicate directly with the brake and power lines. Properly implemented safety systems embedded within robots can help to extend equipment longevity.
SICK, Inc. and Vecna Robotics have partnered together to create a system that maximizes throughput, warehouse density, worker safety, and equipment longevity with a Performance Level D safety system, a high-level navigation system, and advanced braking.
