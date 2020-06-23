Alloy for Supply Chain Solution Bridges the Gap between Planning and Execution

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2020 -- Alloy, the sales and supply chain platform for consumer goods brands, today announced the introduction of the Alloy for Supply Chain solution. It sets up a real-time control tower for manufacturers to efficiently respond to the latest demand and supply conditions, especially when they do not match monthly plans.

Supply chain teams are constantly firefighting. The solution not only enables them to identify issues earlier, but also proactively work together to take the right corrective actions—before service levels, out-of-stocks or inventory efficiency are impacted. Timely insights support:

- Real-time plan adjustments. Planners assess inventory and consumption across the network to determine if and how production should change when demand changes.

- Real-time inventory management. Based on simulated Weeks of Supply, deployment teams distribute and move inventory where it’s needed to fulfill coming demand.

- Collaborative inventory management. Knowing what’s happening at the point-of-sale, account teams strategically allocate inventory and work with retailers and distributors to align orders and replenishment.

- Executive overview. Leaders manage by exception with a complete picture of network inventory health that maps their supply chain and shows where they’re hurting the most.

“These use cases come directly from our Enterprise customers. With data from their ERP, forecasts, shipments and various downstream partners harmonized and flowing into Alloy in a matter of months, they started to unlock powerful workflows that simply weren’t possible before without days of manual work,” says Roberto Carli, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder of Alloy. “Our product development has now made it even faster and easier for every user to see the context they need, drill down to the specifics and decide what to do.”

The announcement comes at a time when COVID-19 has put a spotlight on supply chain agility and the need for robust cloud solutions that facilitate remote collaboration. From promoting data sharing to integrating and translating between different system and partner ‘languages,’ the company is helping organizations across the supply chain better understand each other and synchronize their response to meet consumer demand.

About Alloy

Alloy equips consumer goods brands to capture demand and streamline supply by breaking down silos within and across supply chain, sales and marketing teams. Our cloud platform couples end-to-end inventory and shipment visibility with sell-in and sell-through analytics to surface relevant insights in real-time. Teams can proactively address risks and maximize opportunities as they monitor demand trends, evaluate performance against forecasts and drive collaboration internally and with partners to adjust execution and plans — down to the SKU/store/day level.

Companies ranging from the Fortune 500 to digital-natives use Alloy every day to grow customer relationships and improve service levels. While preventing lost revenue from out-of-stocks and phantom inventory, they also lower the costs of inventory holding, expedited freight, spoilage and markdown by efficiently responding to what and where consumers buy.

For more information, please visit our website www.alloy.ai.