Dachser Peru transports locomotives from Port of Houston to Lima, Peru

Lima, June 23, 2020 – Dachser Peru, subsidiary of the global provider of logistics solutions Dachser, announced today that it has successfully delivered two locomotives to a major railroad customer in Peru. Weighing over 180 tons each, the units were initially received at the Port of Houston in the U.S. and then delivered right to the customer facility located in Lima, Peru.

“As Peru continues to develop its railroad infrastructure, we are especially proud to deliver two 180-ton locomotives. Managing all the steps of this type of heavy-lift cargo project can be quite challenging; however, Dachser was able to manage the transport and delivery process without any issue to the full satisfaction of our customer,” said Eduardo Rey, Managing Director, Dachser Peru.

There are many challenges during the process of transferring heavy equipment and cargo such as a locomotive. This process included four key critical phases that needed to be flawlessly executed in order to ensure a safe delivery to the customer, and they include:

1. Implement safe on loading of the locomotive units at origin onto the vessel at the Port of Houston.

2. Execute safe offloading of the units at the Port of Callao, using vessel cranes.

3. Align with a reliable, local-market heavy hauler that has the required equipment to transport the heavy units through the streets of Callao and surrounding neighborhoods en route to Lima, while navigating around overpassing traffic and air cables.

4. Upon final arrival at customer’s facility in Lima, orchestrate secure discharge of the locomotive units from the heavy hauler and placement onto the railroad track utilizing two heavy cranes.

Of significant importance was the selection of the appropriate vessel that had adequate crane capacity. Further, Dachser Peru effectively subcontracted the applicable heavy equipment haulers as well as supervised the on- and off-loading process. This was especially challenging given the current pandemic situation and safety-protocol guidelines; however, the end result has been resounding customer satisfaction with its successful delivery acceptance in Lima.

“The delivery of these two locomotives showcase Dachser’s project cargo logistics capabilities in Peru. We are honored to support the country's rail infrastructure development and are looking forward to working with our Peruvian partners for future projects as this growth continues,” added Mr. Rey.

XXX

About Dachser: A family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, Dachser offers transport logistics, warehousing, and customer-specific services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract-logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s offerings. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide. Thanks to some 31,000 employees at 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries. For more information, visit www.dachser.pe