Panel Built Offers Barrier Railing to Help Protect Modular Investment

With the majority of their projects being placed in warehouse and manufacturing environments, Panel Built, Inc. wanted to develop a way for their customers to provide protection to their new modular structures from forklifts and other industrial traffic. To help protect these new structures, Panel Built offer a complete line of barrier railing to provide protection for their line of warehouse products. Panel Built’s barrier rail and safety barriers are formed from high strength 11-gauge steel and are designed to withstand heavy impacts. The systems are available in single and double rail systems, depending on the facility’s need.

Additionally, Panel Built’s barrier rail system utilizes a ‘lift-out’ railing system, making for easy installation at the project sites. This lift-out design allows the railing to be easily removed, making this system very effective for protecting equipment or materials when they are not currently in use. When the equipment/material is needed, the safety barrier can easily be removed, allowing access to the item. The railing systems are also commonly used to protect employee walk ways, building columns, machinery, and more.

Panel Built’s barrier railing are provided with a heavy-duty powder coat paint to help give it a durable, long-lasting finish. The standard color for Panel Built’s barrier railing is performance yellow for extra visibility. The barriers are offered in custom sizes and configurations to best fit into the environment.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All Panel Built’s product lines are manufactured on-site, in one of four modular manufacturing facilities, located in north Georgia. Panel Built’s main goal is to offer "A Better Way to Create Space" for industrial building projects.