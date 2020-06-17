new-type mining machinery-mobile crusher

Mobile crusher is an advanced crusher developed by many experts in combination with the actual situation of sand and stone production at home and abroad. Its outstanding advantage is that it is convenient to move, covers a small area, does not need to open up a working site, and can be directly put into production on site. Because mobile crusher can be directly built on the ore surface, so a large number of truck transportation can be excluded, It can be widely used in different operation and production projects in the mine industry.

Mobile crusher is a kind of mining machinery and equipment with functions of feeding, conveying, crushing, sand making and screening. It is mainly used in metallurgy, chemical industry, building materials, water conservancy, power supply and other industries. These industries, especially the flow operation tasks of highway, railway, water supply and power supply projects, often need to move and process materials. Users can use mobile crusher to process raw materials According to different scale and material requirements, the production line can be configured in various ways.

The existing mobile jaw crusher, mobile impact crusher, mobile cone crusher, vibration screening and other equipment provided by our company can be customized to ensure your actual income. The integrated vibrating screen and feeder, the integrated on-board installation of the belt conveyor under the screen, the vibrating screen and the crusher, and the steering traction shaft can reach any position of the working site under any terrain conditions. The mobile crusher has reasonable material matching, smooth flow, reliable operation and convenient operation.

1. The design of mobile chassis is reasonable and convenient

The mobile crusher can move flexibly in the operation area or on the road with independent mobile chassis according to different crushing equipment

2. Reasonable and compact structure, strong applicability

The design of mobile crusher has many functions such as feeding, conveying, crushing, etc., which is suitable for any site operation

3. Low operation cost and stable performance

Applicable to a wide range of materials, reducing transportation costs, high production efficiency and strong stability

4. Low energy consumption, energy conservation and environmental protection

The unique working principle of mobile crusher makes it work with low energy consumption, low carbon, energy saving and environmental protection

5. Excellent material, durable

The accessories of mobile crusher are made of super wear-resistant materials, which greatly extends the service life of the equipment

The mobile crusher has a good overall sealing performance, effectively reducing dust spillover. Adopting the new shock absorption structure design, it can ensure that the vibration is small, the noise is low, the environmental protection is clean, and meets the national environmental protection requirements.

