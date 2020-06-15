Portable crushing plant is a new type of mobile crushing equipment, which plays an important role in the whole production process. The equipment integrates crushing and sieving, the whole process runs smoothly, energy saving and environmental protection, safety and reliability, and can be combined with a variety of equipment to meet different material requirements. The portable crusher is not afraid of changes in terrain or the size of the site. It is flexible in turning, fast in movement, simple in assembly, easy to use, easy to maintain, and has both energy saving and environmental protection effects. It is deeply loved by customers.

The portable crushing plant is a mining machinery that first selects materials for multi-stage crushing and then screens them according to certain discharge specifications. Mobile crushing plants should be widely used in industries such as metallurgy, construction, chemical industry, railway, water conservancy, etc., which often require relocation operations.

Portable crusher can be combined with many crushers to match mobile breakers with different output and different functions. It can be matched with effective and reasonable customized machines according to the specific conditions of the venue and materials. The portable crushing plant consists of a primary crushing station, a secondary crushing and screening station, and a belt conveyor. The crushing stations at all levels assume different responsibilities and are independent work units.

Portable Crusher Maintenance and Repair Process

The maintenance of the mobile crusher is of concern to many users, because only careful maintenance can effectively extend the service life of the equipment, thereby creating a more considerable economic value for the user.

1. Routine maintenance

(1) The equipment should be lubricated according to the process standard, and when selecting the type of lubricating oil, the specified type of lubricating oil should be used, especially in terms of type and dosage.

(2) The parts that are easy to loose should be fastened in time to effectively avoid more damage to the equipment. The wearing parts also affect the working efficiency of the equipment to a certain extent, and they should be paid more attention to during the maintenance process.

(3) If excessive noise or vibration occurs during the production process, carry out a shutdown inspection. Noise is often the prelude to failures, to avoid greater damage, and conduct a comprehensive inspection of such phenomena.

2. Repair Process

(1) Minor repair: The purpose of the minor repair is to avoid greater malfunctions of the equipment. It is necessary to make fine adjustments to local parts and carry out effective repairs without affecting its function, such as replacing parts, resetting the switch, and resetting in time.

(2) Intermediate repair: This refers to repairs that affect the normal operation of the equipment. During the shutdown of the equipment, the system should be checked according to the equipment diagram, especially the core components, which mainly solve the problem of uncoordinated parts. The machine must be decomposed into the system to check its wear.

(3) Overhaul: It refers to the maintenance work performed by the equipment during a long-term shutdown. No matter whether it is an important part or a core component, it cannot be taken lightly. Only after such repairs can the normal working state of the equipment be quickly restored, and it is also avoided There has been a greater loss.

portable crusher: https://www.sbmchina.com/s-crushing/portable-crushing-plant.html